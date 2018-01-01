Chelsea monitoring Serbian midfielder Milos Jojic

Chelsea are monitoring the progress of struggling FC Koln midfielder Milos Jojic . The Serbian international, 25, has been in impressive form for the Bundesliga club despite their lowly league position.





Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wants to sign at least three new players in the January transfer window and for many the move for Jojic comes as a surprise. However, Chelsea's top scouts have been sufficiently impressed with the attacking midfielder this season and are ready to spend £8 million to bring the player to Stamford Bridge.



Jojic played for Borussia Dortmund prior to his move to Cologne and also played for Teleptik and Partizan. Jojic is comfortable playing anywhere in midfield but it is understood Conte wants to bring Jojic in to compete with Cesc Fabregas for a starting berth in the Blues' side.



Chelsea have informed Antonio Conte that he will be given £50 million to spend on new players in the January transfer window and Jojic could be the first of many new faces to arrive at the club.

