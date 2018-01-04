Arsenal sign Konstantinos Mavropanos

Arsenal have announced the signing of Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from PAS Giannina. The 20-year-old has joined the Gunners for a reported fee of around £1.9m, and he is likely to be loaned out for the campaign.





Shortly after last night's 2-2 draw versus Chelsea, Wenger said that a deal had been finalised to sign the centre-back, and the club have now made a formal confirmation regarding the move.



"Young Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos has signed for us. The 20 year-old centre-back arrives from PAS Giannina, where he has made 16 Greek Super League appearances since breaking into the first team last season," a statement read on the club's official website.



The north London side recruited Sven Mislintat as the head of recruitment from Borussia Dortmund earlier this campaign, and the 45-year-old is deemed to have played his role in pursuing the Greece youth international.



Mavropanos is unlikely to make an appearance for the Gunners this term, as suggested by Wenger, and he could potentially be loaned out to the Bundesliga, where he is of interest to Werder Bremen.





