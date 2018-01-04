Luciano Spalletti responds to Ivan Perisic transfer talk

Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti has stressed that the club won't entertain any winter bids for reported Manchester United target Ivan Perisic .

The Croatia international was identified as the prime target for Jose Mourinho in the summer, but the club's hierarchy failed to agree upon a deal with their Serie A giants.



Since then, the former Wolfsburg man has netted a five-year deal with the Nerazzurri, but the speculation associated with the Old Trafford outfit does not appear to cease.



In an interview with Premium Sport, Spalletti was quizzed on the situation of Perisic, to which he replied: "We'll act in perfect harmony with what the needs of Inter are. The players under contract here are our players.



"The Chinese ownership has the results of the team at the heart of things, they're bringing consistency to the history of Inter because they have the expertise and the will to contribute to improving everything at the club."



Perisic has been one of the Nerazzurri's leading performers alongside skipper Mauro Icardi, and he has contributed seven goals and six assists in the Serie A this campaign.



Inter Milan have fallen seven points behind leaders Napoli courtesy of a three-man winless streak, and they are aiming to reinforce their squad with a couple of loan signings this month.

