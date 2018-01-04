Liverpool revive pursuit of Ligue 1 winner?

Liverpool have reportedly retained their interest in Thomas Lemar after having missed out on his services in the summer. The France international had attracted attention from both the Reds and Arsenal during the summer transfer window, with the latter failing with a deadline day bid for the attacker.

According to The Liverpool Echo, Reds boss has not given up on the Ligue 1 winner, and the club's officials have reopened talks with the Principality outfit.



However, they could still face competition from long-term admirers Arsenal whilst the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United are also said to be keeping tabs on the Frenchman's situation.



Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev recently ruled out the sale of Lemar in January, but the Reds could make a substantial offer from the sum gained from Philippe Coutinho's potential sale to Barcelona.



Both Klopp and Barca boss Ernesto Valverde have remained tight-lipped over Coutinho's position, but Spanish sources suggest that the Brazil international could realise his dream move this month.

