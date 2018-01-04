Manchester United cleared to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the green light to sign Paris Saint-Germain Lucas Moura during the winter transfer window.





The Brazil international has found himself on the periphery of Les Parisiens' first-team following the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the summer.



According to Metro, the Red Devils could get their hands on the versatile winger this month after having previously failed with an approach for his services in 2012.



The former Sao Paulo graduate had discussions with the Red Devils during the summer of 2012, but he had a change of thought at the 11th hour to join the French outfit.



United were initially hoping to pursue Moura on a temporary deal until the end of the season, but Paris Saint-Germain would rather prefer his permanent sale after a record-breaking summer.



Moura was pursued from Sao Paulo for a £38m fee in January 2013, and the Capital outfit are prepared to accept around half of that value to sanction his sale this month.

