Jose Mourinho speaks on his Manchester United future

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has refuted claims that he is unsettled with his current position. A recent report from The Sun suggested that the Portuguese tactician is unhappy with the club's proceedings, and he could potentially pursue a fresh challenge in either the summer or at the expiry of his contract in 2019.

However, speaking ahead of the FA Cup tie versus Derby County, Mourinho dubbed the gossip as 'garbage' while stressing his desire to remain at Old Trafford beyond the length of his current deal.



"They're garbage. If you want to ask me directly if I see myself next season at Manchester United, then I say I see myself [here]," he told reporters, via ESPN.



"My desire is to stay until the owners and the board is happy with my work. "I am in the middle of my contract. If I am going to sign a new one of course depends on the club but my commitment with the club is total and I want to stay."



The Red Devils started the campaign in fine fashion with three wins in three, and they were at one stage leading the Premier League standings. Since then, the club have been hampered by injuries in the midfield and defensive department, and this has in one way hampered their league form.



Mourinho's side are currently 15 points behind table-toppers Manchester City, but they realistically have the FA Cup as their best opportunity to bag some silverware this campaign. United host Derby County in the Cup on Friday night.

