Boca Juniors winger identified as Arsenal's top target

Arsenal have reportedly earmarked Boca Juniors' Cristian Pavon as their prime target to bolster the attack. The likes of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez have entered the final six months of their respective contracts, and the Gunners are seemingly looking for potential replacements in advance.

According to The Independent, the north London giants have kept a close watch on 21-year-old over the past few months, and he is seen as a potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez.



However, any deal is unlikely to be finalised during the winter transfer window, although Boca are open to the prospect of a summer agreement for a fee in excess of £20m.



Pavon, who has represented Argentina on two occasions, could be another of Sven Mislintat's recommendations after the German played his role in signing Greek centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos from PAS Giannina this month.



Arsenal will begin their defence of the FA Cup crown tomorrow when they take on Nottingham Forest in the third round at the City Ground. The Gunners have won the silverware in three of the last four seasons.

