Andy Carroll emerges as shock target for Chelsea

Chelsea are reportedly planning a shock move to sign West Ham United striker Andy Carroll . The England international has had his fair share of his injury concerns with the Hammers this term, and has netted just two goals in the Premier League.

Blues boss Antonio Conte had sought to sign a target man in the summer, but the club's attempt to sign Fernando Llorente were gazumped by Tottenham Hotspur, who signed the then-Swansea City striker with an increased bid.



Since then, Alvaro Morata has mostly led the line for the Premier League holders, with Conte not so convinced with the abilities of Michy Batshuayi from the starting lineup.



According to The Mail, the Blues are still keen on pursuing a new marksman, and they have surprisingly opened up talks with Carroll's entourage over a surprise switch this month.



Carroll has been plagued by injuries during the course of his Hammers career, but he is still being talked up as a probable contender for the England World Cup squad owing to his excellent aerial and heading ability.



The former Liverpool man has not managed more than 15 league starts in any of the last four campaigns, and he is likely to play back-up to Morata, should he make the move to Stamford Bridge.

