News » Premier League news » Chelsea news
Andy Carroll emerges as shock target for Chelsea
Chelsea are reportedly planning a shock move to sign West Ham United striker Andy Carroll. The England international has had his fair share of his injury concerns with the Hammers this term, and has netted just two goals in the Premier League.
Blues boss Antonio Conte had sought to sign a target man in the summer, but the club's attempt to sign Fernando Llorente were gazumped by Tottenham Hotspur, who signed the then-Swansea City striker with an increased bid.
Since then, Alvaro Morata has mostly led the line for the Premier League holders, with Conte not so convinced with the abilities of Michy Batshuayi from the starting lineup.
According to The Mail, the Blues are still keen on pursuing a new marksman, and they have surprisingly opened up talks with Carroll's entourage over a surprise switch this month.
Carroll has been plagued by injuries during the course of his Hammers career, but he is still being talked up as a probable contender for the England World Cup squad owing to his excellent aerial and heading ability.
The former Liverpool man has not managed more than 15 league starts in any of the last four campaigns, and he is likely to play back-up to Morata, should he make the move to Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea news
Chelsea receive huge transfer boost on Alex Sandro
Everton midfielder undergoes Chelsea medical
Liverpool news
Liverpool agree to sign Virgil van Dijk for £75 million: Is he Worth it?
Predicted Liverpool lineup (4-3-3) vs Everton, Solanke and Van Dijk start
Tottenham Hotspur news
Real Madrid offer choice of three players to sign Harry Kane
Tottenham monitoring Andrea Petagna
West Ham news
Andy Carroll emerges as shock target for Chelsea
Pasquale Schiattarella set for West Ham move?
Swansea City news
West Ham chasing Alfie Mawson
Predicted Liverpool lineup (4-3-3) vs Leicester City, Mane and Lovren start