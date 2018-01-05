Everton midfielder undergoes Chelsea medical

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has reportedly undergone a series of medical tests with Chelsea ahead of his proposed move to Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old came on the cusp of joining the Blues prior to the summer transfer deadline after the Toffees agreed on a £35m sum with the Premier League holders.



However, the England international snubbed the club's advances as he wanted to fully recover from his hamstring injury before considering a fresh challenge in the New Year.



A recent report from The Telegraph suggested that the Blues could sign Barkley for a cut-price £15m deal this month, and according to Sky Sports News, the playmaker has finalised his medical.



The deal is likely to be confirmed in the coming hours, and it would end Barkley's seven-year association with the Toffees' first-team, where he has contributed 27 goals in 179 appearances.



Barkley's arrival could be one of the many signings for the Blues this month with manager Antonio Conte having voiced his concern over the limited options in the first-team squad.

