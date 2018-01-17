Liverpool plan renewed contract talks with Emre Can

Germany international Emre Can will reportedly hold fresh contract talks with Liverpool this month. The 24-year-old has entered the final six months of his existing deal, and he is free to discuss a pre-contract with an overseas club.

Can has been heavily tipped to secure a move to Juventus at the end of the campaign, but the German recently took the media to assert that he has not agreed to a deal with the Bianconeri.



According to Sky Sports News, the Reds have now planned fresh negotiations with the former Bayer Leverkusen man after the previous round of talks were stalled due to the midfielder demanding a release clause.



Can has become a regular at the heart of the Reds midfield this campaign, and he produced one of his best displays during the 4-3 triumph over Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend.



Juventus have publicly admitted their intention to sign Can in the summer, but the German seems to have impressed by the progress made in terms of signings during Jurgen Klopp's reign.





