Not Martial, Manchester United rejected Arsenal approach for young full-back

Manchester United are reported to have knocked back Arsenal's approach for Luke Shaw while discussing their swap agreement for Alexis Sanchez .

The two sides have been in discussions over the potential transfer of Sanchez over the past week, and the Chilean is on course to join the Old Trafford outfit in a straight swap involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan.



However, according to The Sun, the Gunners had initially sought to pursue the services of Luke Shaw in the exchange deal, though United were not keen on losing their left-back.



The England international found himself out-of-favour under Jose Mourinho during the early phase of the campaign, but he has of late become a regular whilst earning praise from the manager himself.



Despite the snub, Arsenal are likely to keep a close watch on the progress of Shaw, who is currently contracted to the Mancunian giants until the summer of 2019.



Shaw could expect to start ahead of Ashley Young at left-back when Manchester United take on fourth-tier Yeovil Town in the FA Cup fourth-round tie on Friday night.

