Jurgen Klopp: Signing Alexis Sanchez 'makes sense' for any elite club

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that it makes sense to spend big on a player of Alexis Sanchez 's calibre, though the Reds are not interested in his services.





The Chile international is reportedly on the cusp of joining Manchester United with whom he is due to have a medical shortly.



Speaking in his weekly press conference, Klopp cited that he fully understands why United would spend a hefty chunk on the Chilean, who he regards as a 'really good player'.



"I've nothing to say about the numbers [involved in the deal], but I can't imagine City leave the race because of money," he is quoted as saying by The Mirror.



"Alexis makes sense for pretty much each team in the world because he's a great player. It makes sense, so bring him in whenever. He's a really good player, we are not in for him and that's all I'm interested in."



Sanchez has been excluded from the Gunners squad for his afternoon's outing versus Crystal Palace, and the Chilean is likely to conclude his Old Trafford switch in the next 24 hours with Henrikh Mkhitaryan probably moving the other way in a part-exchange deal.



Meanwhile, Liverpool are yet to find a suitable replacement for Philippe Coutinho, and Klopp has stressed that the club may not move for a successor unless they find an exceptional player in the market.

