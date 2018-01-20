Alexis Sanchez to undergo Manchester United medical

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez is reportedly on the brink of sealing his switch to Manchester United.





The Chile international is due to have a medical at United's Carrington base prior to penning a four-and-a-half year deal with Jose Mourinho's side.



According to Metro, the attacker is edging closer to his proposed transfer after he was dropped from the Gunners' matchday squad versus Crystal Palace. Meanwhile, Sanchez's scarfs have been put up for sale outside Old Trafford with the club seemingly confident of getting the deal done.



Henrikh Mkhitaryan is due to join Arsene Wenger's side as part of a proposed exchange, and the Armenian has likewise been left out of the United squad for their away trip to Burnley.



Arsenal are currently sixth in the Premier League standings with 39 points and they have a stiff challenge on their hands to close the eight-point gap to the Champions League spots.



In contrary, United are putting the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the standings, but they are still 12 points behind the league leaders, who suffered their first negative result of the season versus Liverpool last weekend.





