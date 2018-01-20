Antonio Conte updates on Andreas Christensen's involvement vs Arsenal

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has suggested that Andreas Christensen offered suffered a contusion during Saturday's 4-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.





The Denmark international was substituted during the second period of the game under the influence of the referee, who felt that the centre-back had suffered a concusion.



However, in the aftermath of the match, Conte stressed that the defender had a minor contusion or bruising, and he expects him to return to the starting lineup for the midweek League Cup semi-final second-leg versus Arsenal.



"For Andreas it was a simple contusion," Conte told BBC Sport. "The referee asked him, no? This substitution. But honestly the player did not want to come off. The player is OK. He is available for the next game, for the next training."



Chelsea took an early 2-0 lead at the Falmer Stadium after goals from Eden Hazard and Willian. However, they followed to have a number of jittery moments before Hazard popped up with his second to sum up the result.



Victor Moses finished the job in the dying minutes as he notched the fourth goal of the match, his first in the top-flight since the winner against Tottenham Hotspur last term.

