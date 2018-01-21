Liverpool hold talks with Inter Milan over striker sale

Liverpol are reportedly in discussions with Inter Milan over the potential sale of Daniel Sturridge this month. The England international has largely played second fiddle to Roberto Firmino in recent years with injuries and loss of form affecting his chances of cementing a regular starting spot.





According to Sky Sports News, the Reds have begun negotiations with the Nerazzurri regarding the 28-year-old whom the Italian outfit would prefer signing on an initial loan deal for the campaign.



However, they are yet to find a breakthrough on the buy clause with Liverpool reluctant to come down from their £35m asking price for the injury-plagued striker.



Sturridge, who is expected to return to first-team action this month, has notched 63 goals in over 130 appearances for the Reds since arriving from Chelsea five years ago.



In this period, he has only managed one top season in 2013/14 after which he has struggled with numerous injuries which have hampered his gametime under Jurgen Klopp.

