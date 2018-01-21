Paul Pogba makes fresh contract demands amid Sanchez arrival?

France international Paul Pogba is reportedly eyeing a new bumper contract with Manchester United after getting to know of the wages on offer for the incoming Alexis Sanchez .





Sanchez, 29, is due to join the Red Devils this week, and it is widely suggested that he will receive a wage package in excess of £400,000-a-week upon his transfer.



As a result, a few United players are said to be unsettled by the situation, with Pogba, in particular, wanting his wages doubled in the near future, a report from The Sun claims.



Pogba is deemed to be on a weekly salary of £200,000 and his representative Mino Raiola has informed the club's hierarchy that the midfielder needs an increase which would put him on par with Sanchez.



Sanchez is due to seal his much-awaited move to Old Trafford in the next 48 hours depending on how quick Henrikh Mkhitaryan finalises his switch to Arsenal, as part of the swap agreement.

