Arsenal, Manchester United confirm swap agreement involving Sanchez, Mkhitaryan

Arsenal and Manchester United have announced the signings of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexis Sanchez respectively in a straight swap agreement.

The pair had travelled to Liverpool to sort out their work permits earlier in the day, and it is now official that the move has gone through both sides.



Speaking on United official website, Sanchez said: "I am thrilled to be joining the biggest club in the world. The chance to play in this historic stadium and to work with Jose Mourinho was something I could not turn down."



"It's a dream come true because I’ve always dreamed of playing for Arsenal. Now that I’m here, I’ll do my best for this club to create history," Mkhitaryan told the Gunners' official website.



Sanchez had initially been linked with a potential move to Manchester City, but the chance to join their arch-rivals was hard to refuse for the Chilean, who is likely to receive Premier League record wages at Old Trafford.



Likewise, Mkhitaryan is rumoured to have settled for a club-record salary with the Gunners, and he will be expected to put in a better showing than his time at Old Trafford, where he was largely inconsistent.



Sanchez is likely to make his debut during United's FA Cup fourth round tie versus Yeovil Town on Friday night whilst Henrikh Mkhitaryan will have to wait until next week on Tuesday for the Gunners' league trip to Swansea City.

