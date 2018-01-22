West Ham United reject Swansea City's bid to re-sign Ghanaian winger

West Ham United have reportedly rebuffed an opening offer from Swansea City to pursue the services of former player Andre Ayew this month.

The Ghana international made the switch to the London Stadium back in the summer of 2016 after the Hammers finalised a then-record fee of £20m for his signature.



Since then, Ayew has not been able to cement a regular starting role owing to injuries and loss of form, and he has suffered a similar case under Moyes, who has preferred to stick with the in-form Marko Arnautovic up front.



According to Sky Sports News, the Welsh outfit made an opening bid of £14m plus add-ons for the forward, but the Hammers are reluctant to accept anything less than the £20m, they paid for his services.



Swans boss Carlos Carvalhal is desperate to reinforce his frontline during the month, and the club have also been linked with surprise moves for Atletico Madrid duo Kevin Gameiro and Nicolas Gaitan.

