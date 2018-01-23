Paris Saint-Germain weighing up move for Chelsea superstar

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly planning an attempt to sign Chelsea star Thibaut Courtois with a view to making him the world's highest-paid goalkeeper.

The Belgium international made his first-team debut for the Blues back in 2014, and he has since made great success, whilst winning the Premier League title in two of the last three seasons.



Chelsea have begun negotiations over a long-term deal with Courtois beyond June 2019, but according to Diario AS, Les Parisiens are looking to take advantage of any uncertainty in order to lure him to Parc des Princes.



Nevertheless, the 25-year-old is said to have first preference to return to the Spanish capital, where his family has been residing since his loan spell with Atletico Madrid.



Courtois missed the previous league outing versus Brighton & Hove Albion with an ankle problem, and he is a potential doubt to feature in tomorrow's League Cup semi-final versus Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

