West Ham sign Joao Mario on a temporary basis

West Ham United have reportedly sealed the signature of Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario on a six-month loan with the obligation to buy.

The Portugal international has been the subject of speculation this month with reports previously suggesting that he could join Manchester United.



Mario had initially stalled on a potential move to the London Stadium, but he later on changed his decision with manager David Moyes having assured him of a regular place in the starting lineup.



The Euro 2016 winner is in need of regular gametime in order to establish his position with the Portugal national side, and his time with the Hammers could enhance his chances.



"I am really happy to be here. It's a really amazing experience to join this amazing team and I am just glad to be here," he told the club's official website.



"It was a fast move. I have spoken with everyone around the team and, for me, it is exciting to play in the Premier League. I spoke with the coach and for me, I am really happy to be training for an amazing coach, also."



Mario had fallen out-of-favour under Nerazzurri boss Luciano Spalletti prior to his switch to the Premier League, and the Hammers will have the option of making him the club's record signing by paying a £26m fee at the end of the season.



The Portuguese is said to have been convinced to join West Ham United by compatriot Jose Fonte, and he is expected to feature against Wigan Athletic in tomorrow's FA Cup fourth round tie.

