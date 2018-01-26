Arsene Wenger confirms Olivier Giroud can leave club on this condition

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has suggested that he is unlikely to sanction the exit of Olivier Giroud this month unless the club recruit a replacement in their ranks.

The France international was linked with a potential loan move to Borussia Dortmund earlier in the week, but talks between his representative and the German club appear to have reached an impasse.



In the same period, the Gunners have not been able to discuss a deal with Dortmund for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with their bid falling £16m shy of the German club's valuation.



Speaking in his weekly press-conference, Wenger admitted that he would consider parting ways with Giroud, but there needs to be a replacement signed by the club first.



"I want Olivier to stay. If nobody comes in, nobody goes out. Maybe one or two of the young players on loan somewhere but the experienced side of the squad will remain the same unless somebody comes in," he is quoted as saying by The Mirror.



Giroud has managed just a solitary start in the top-flight this term, and a recent report from The Mirror has linked him with a shock move to Chelsea before the transfer window concludes.

