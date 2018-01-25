Why Riyad Mahrez visited the Emirates to watch Arsenal and Chelsea play

Leicester City attacker Riyad Mahrez was reportedly catching up with former Foxes teammate N'Golo Kante during Wednesday night's League Cup semi-final second leg between Chelsea and Arsenal.

The Algeria international has been linked with the London pair over the past 18 months, and his presence at the Gunners' homeground spread speculation over social media over an imminent transfer.



However, according to Sky Sports News, the 26-year-old only showed up his presence to have a private chat with Kante following the game, and he is likely to stay put at the King Power Stadium until the summer at the least.



Mahrez's future became a topic of speculation shortly after the transfer window reopened, but Claude Puel reaffirmed that the Algerian will remain with the Foxes for the campaign.



The former Le Havre man was valued at around £50m earlier in the summer, but his asking price could increase further after an impressive top-flight season where he has amassed eight goals and seven assists to date.

