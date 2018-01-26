Antonio Conte could be sacked this weekend

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is reportedly considering the position of manager Antonio Conte amid his regular complaints about the club's transfer proceedings.

The Italian head coach has repeatedly complained about the Blues' transfer policy, and he recently suggested that he had nothing to do with the club's ongoing pursuit of Edin Dzeko from AS Roma.



According to The Star, Abramovich is growing frustrated of the Italian's shortcomings, and he could potentially dismiss the 48-year-old, should the Blues suffer a shock FA Cup exit to Newcastle United on Sunday.



Chelsea bowed out of the League Cup semi-final to Arsenal in midweek, and the FA Cup realistically remains their best option to attain some kind of silverware this term.



Should Conte be sacked, it is suggested that Paris Saint-Germain could offer him an instant return to management, though the decision will affect the future of present boss Unai Emery.



Chelsea have had a poor month of January where they have won just a solitary Premier League game, and this sees them 15 points off the top of the table.

