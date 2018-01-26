Arsene Wenger provides contract update on Mesut Ozil

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has hinted that he is quietly confident that Mesut Ozil will ink a new contract before the end of the campaign.

The Germany international has less than six months left on his existing deal, and he has previously been tipped to join Manchester United, similarly to ex-teammate Alexis Sanchez.



Speaking in his press conference, Wenger was fairly optimistic about getting a deal done with the World Cup winner, who has shown an impression of committing his future to the club.



"I am not close enough to be optimistic but not far enough to be pessimistic. The vibe I get from his commitment, focus and desire, he behaves like someone who is ready to commit. After that, contract negotiations are what they are. But we aren't close enough to tell you yes, he will stay," he told reporters, via The Mirror.



Ozil received plenty of criticism in the early weeks of the campaign as he lacked the intensity in both sides of the field. However, since the last international break, the German has been one of the club's standout performers, though a recurring knee injury has hampered his gametime in between.



Arsenal make the trip to South Wales to take on Swansea City in midweek, and Ozil could find himself accompanying debutant Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the attack front.

