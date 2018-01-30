Juventus begin talks with Emre Can

Serie A holders Juventus have reportedly begun contract talks with Liverpool midfielder Emre Can . The Germany international is free to speak to foreign clubs with his existing Reds deal due to expire in the summer.





Jurgen Klopp recently admitted that he is still hopeful of committing Can to a new long-term deal, but their hopes are likely to be dented with Juventus having started initial talks with the player's representative.



"We are in optimum position to achieve all the objectives we have set out," Juventus chief executive Beppe Marotta told RMC Sport. "Talks are well underway with Emre Can, but the negotiations are not at all concluded."



Can has been the subject of criticism from the Reds faithful this term with his performances on the playing field often being a mixed bag, where he tends to struggle against the lower-half teams.



The former Bayer Leverkusen man had previously dismissed the talk of negotiating a contract with the Bianconeri, and he now appears to be closing in on a move to Turin where he may reunite with compatriot Sami Khedira.

