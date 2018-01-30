Arsenal lining up approach for Atletico Madrid forward

Atletico Madrid forward Yannick Carrasco could reportedly be the subject of interest from Arsenal at the end of the current campaign. The Belgium international is seemingly unhappy with his reduced playing time in the Spanish capital.





According to Mundo Deportivo, the Gunners are likely to retain their interest in Carrasco in the summer, though he has not been in the best of form through the La Liga campaign.



The 24-year-old has managed just seven La Liga stars under Diego Simeone amid the competition for places, and he is alleged to have had a fall-out with the manager, who is unhappy with the attacker's form and fitness.



Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is reported to be lining up a £44m raid for the ex-AS Monaco man, but it is suggested that they may have to up their offer significantly with the player having an £88m release clause in his contract.



As always, the north London club will face competition for the versatile attacker with Serie A holders Juventus said to be monitoring his proceedings this term.

