Olivier Giroud wanted by AS Monaco?

Arsenal marksman Olivier Giroud has reportedly emerged as a late transfer option for French champions AS Monaco. The Principality outfit are looking for new marksman in their ranks after recently sanctioning the sale of Guido Carrillo to Southampton.





Giroud, 31, has been associated with the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea of late, but according to The Mirror, Monaco are the latest club to thrown their name in the hat to sign the ex-Montpellier man.



The experienced striker is likely fall down the pecking order further upon the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but he is said to favour a stay in the English capital, as of now.



Nevertheless a return to the France remains a probable option with Giroud having been a huge hit during his last Ligue 1campaign with Montpellier in 2011/2012 where the club beat the odds to lift the league title.



Giroud has recently returned after overcoming a hamstring injury, and he could be named in the matchday squad when Arsenal take on Swansea City in the Premier League tonight.

