Tottenham inch closer to first winter signing

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly close to announcing their first winter signing with Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura having arrived in London to finalise his proposed transfer.

The Brazil international has had a tough time at Parc des Princes with no starts in any competition, and his nightmarish spell look set to end with a switch to Spurs before the transfer deadline.



According to Sky Sports News, a £25m deal has been agreed between both clubs, and the attacker is now at Spurs' training ground to undergo a series of medical tests after which he will pen a long-term contract.



Manchester United were initially associated with a move to Moura this month but their surprise swoop of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal seemingly ended their pursuit.



London rivals Arsenal had also been in the running for Moura with discussions with the player's representative, as per L'Equipe, but Spurs have now won the race for the former Sao Paulo graduate.

