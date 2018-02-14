Manchester United eyeing Antonio Valencia replacement?

Manchester United are reportedly looking into a possible replacement for Antonio Valencia in the summer following a string of poor performances this season.

The Ecuador international has been United's first-choice right-back under Jose Mourinho, but his position is apparently being assessed after failing to impress during the away defeats at Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.



According to The Manchester Evening News, Jose Mourinho could seek to find a successor to Valencia for the right-back spot with Matteo Darmian seemingly out-of-favour whilst Timothy Fosu-Mensah is regarded as a long-term prospect for the club.



Paris Saint-Germain's experienced defender Dani Alves and Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich have been identified as potential options to bolster the position, though the club are not confident of pursuing either player in the summer.



Alves is said to have the ambition of playing Premier League football under the tutelage of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola whilst Kimmich is deemed indispensable by Bayern due to ability to also feature in the central midfield role.

