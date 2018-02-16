Arsenal join race for £50m-rated Bundesliga striker

Arsenal have reportedly joined the long list of clubs interested in signing RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner at the end of the season. The 21-year-old is in his second season with Ralph Hasenhüttl's side.

The Germany international has notched 16 goals in 29 outings for Leipzig this season, adding to the 21 struck last time around as his side finished runners-up to Bayern Munich.



According to The Sun, the north London side are said to have sent scouts to watch the German in action versus Napoli in the Europa League, and they could potentially lodge an approach for his services in the summer.



Aside from the Gunners, the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Spanish giants Real Madrid have been credited with an interest in the Confederations Cup winner.



Despite the speculation, Leipzig are likely to play hardball over negotiations for the formet Stuttgart man with the club focused on building up a side capable of challenging for the Bundesliga crown in the coming years.





