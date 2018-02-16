John Terry eyeing Chelsea return

Former England international John Terry is seriously considering a return to Chelsea in a coaching capacity at the end of the campaign.

The 37-year-old ended his two-decade long stay with the Blues in order to join Aston Villa earlier in the summer, and he has since played an influential role at the heart of the Villains defence.



Villa look on course to seal automatic promotion to the top-flight, which may entice them to prolong Terry's stay for another season, but according to The Mirror, the centre-back is giving a seriously thought to life in the dugout.



It is also suggested that defender has the ambition of managing the Blues in the future, and the potential departure of Antonio Conte in the summer could earn a backroom role to start with.



Terry had suffered a metatarsal injury during the festive period, and his return has coincided with Villa's perfect start to 2018 which sees them occupy second place behind high-flying Wolverhampton Wanderers.





