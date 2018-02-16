Arsenal looking into deal for Barcelona attacker?

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly looking to reunite another ex-Borussia Dortmund player with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer.

Aubameyang joined the Gunners on a club-record deal from Dortmund last month, and this saw him reunited with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who arrived from Manchester United in a swap agreement involving Alexis Sanchez.



According to Calciomercato, Wenger is looking into a possible deal for Ousmane Dembele, who shared a fond bond with Aubameyang last season before sealing a £96.8m switch to Barcelona.



Dembele has since endured an injury-hit campaign with the Catalan giants which has included just three starts across all competitions, and Wenger is said to have enquired about the attacker's long-term future at Camp Nou.



The 20-year-old is presently contracted to Barcelona until the summer of 2022, but the winter arrival of Philippe Coutinho is likely to hamper his playing time from the starting lineup.



Arsenal sealed a 3-0 win over Ostersund in the first-leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie last night, and they are literally through to the next stage of the competition.

