Michy Batshuayi open to permanent Borussia Dortmund deal

Belgium international Michy Batshuayi has hit out at Cheslea after making a strong start to his Bundesliga career with Borussia Dortmund. The former Marseille man joined the German outfit on a short-term loan last month.





Batshuayi had found himself playing second fiddle to Alvaro Morata at Chelsea during the first half of the season, and he was at times left out of the playing XI despite the Spaniard being ruled out through injury.



Speaking to Sporza, Batshuayi admitted that he did not have a fond time with his parent side, but he is looking forward to the remainder of the season with Dortmund.



"I did not have a good time there, but I'm doing well here and I've been well received by my colleagues and supporters," he is quoted as saying by the source.



Meanwhile, the 24-year-old refused to rule out a permanent move to the Bundesliga giants, and said that he would weigh up his options at the end of the campaign.



"I hope it turns out well [Chelsea] for them. I'm not thinking about [returning]. For me, it's important to perform well for Borussia Dortmund in every match. I'll deal with the situation as it comes."



Batshuayi has netted five goals in his first three appearances for Dortmund, and this includes a brace in the 3-1 triumph over Atalanta BC in the Europa League in midweek.

