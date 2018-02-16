Real Madrid to spend club-record fee on Paul Pogba?

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Real Madrid, who are planning a mega-spending spree for the summer.

The France international has spent just over 18 months with the Red Devils, but it is suggested that he has become disillusioned with life under manager Jose Mourinho.



According to The Sun, Pogba could be allowed to make a surprise switch to the Bernabeu in the summer, should Los Blancos come calling for his signature.



Nevertheless, the European champions may have to lodge a club-record bid of at least £120m, in order to tempt the Red Devils into a possible transfer agreement.



Pogba has struggled to produce consistent performances in a two-man midfield, and he is said to have expressed his desire to play in a 4-3-3 formation, which Mourinho has barely utilised this term.



The former Juventus midfielder could be part of an alleged £534m spending spree from Real Madrid in the summer which could include the likes of Harry Kane and Eden Hazard.





