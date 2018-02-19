Manchester United midfielder agrees Galatasaray deal

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has reportedly agreed upon a five-year deal with Turkish outfit Galatasaray ahead of his Bosman move in the summer.





The Belgian's contract at Old Trafford is due to expire five months' time, and it appears that he has made his mind up to join Galatasaray, despite the interest from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Besiktas.



United boss Jose Mourinho has repeatedly stressed his ambition of keeping Fellaini at the Red Devils, but according to Turkish outlet Aksam, the Belgian is close to announcing his exit from the Mancunian giants.



Fellaini's representative is deemed to have held initial negotiations with the Istanbul outfit last month, and the club have now finalised a contract to secure the midfielder's services until 2023.



The former Evertonian has had an injury-plagued campaign with United this term, and he has managed just four starts for the club across all competitions.



He is currently recovering from a minor operation on his knee, and this is expected to rule him out until the end of March, as said by Mourinho in a Sky Sports' interview.

