Eden Hazard breaks silence over his Chelsea future

Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard has stressed that he is content with his stay at Stamford Bridge, and he will leave the Blues on his own terms in the future.

The Belgium international has been heavily associated with a move to one of Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid, but in an interview with Telefoot, he has said that a departure is not imminent in the summer.



He said: "In football anything can happen. But in football nothing can happen too. Every year they talk about Real or PSG. And when I want to change clubs, I will.



"But at the moment I’m good where I am. I still have two year left on my contract. I feel very good over here. The fans love me, my family enjoys life over here. We will see."



Hazard has stood out for the Blues over the course of the current campaign, and he has notched 15 goals and a further nine assists across all competitions.



The Blues' hierarchy are said to have already begun negotiations over a bumper contract with the player's representative, though they are still far off from finalising an extension.



The 27-year-old was rested for the weekend's FA Cup triumph over Hull Citu, but he is expected to feature from the off when the Blues host Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

