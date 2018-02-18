Barcelona superstar backs Luis Enrique to succeed at Chelsea

Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has backed Luis Enrique to be a success with Chelsea, should he be appointed as their next manager in the summer.

The Spanish head coach has been on a year's sabbatical since his exit from Barcelona, but reports have suggested that the 47-year-old could take over from Antonio Conte at the end of the campaign.



In the lead-up to the Champions League tie versus Chelsea, Iniesta hailed the qualities of his former manager, and believes Enrique has the credentials to win silverware at any club including the Blues.



"Luis Enrique is an excellent coach. In Barcelona, he showed the incredible level he has reached and I think he could win trophies at any club – and that includes Chelsea," he is quoted as saying by Metro.



Barcelona face-off against Chelsea in a double-legged Champions League round of 16 tie, for which the first-leg is scheduled next week, and the Blues' exit from the competition is likely to hamper Conte's future at Stamford Bridge.

