Chelsea to demand Sergio Aguero in swap deal for Eden Hazard?

Premier League holders Chelsea will reportedly demand the services of Sergio Aguero in a swap deal, should Manchester City express an interest in signing Eden Hazard .





Hazard, 27, has been the Blues' standout performer this campaign with 15 goals and nine assists, but his long-term future has been put into question amid the ongoing link with Real Madrid.



However, according to The Star, the Citizens could lodge a surprise attempt to sign Hazard in the summer, though Roman Abramovich has a key condition for a potential move to go through.



The Blues owner is said to be keen on pursuing the signature of City's record goalscorer Aguero, and his availability in a swap agreement, is the only way Hazard would be allowed to join the Citizens.



Hazard is presently contracted with the west London giants until the summer of 2020, and talks are underway with the club's board to make him the Premier League's third highest earner behind Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

