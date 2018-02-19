Carlo Ancelotti wants Premier League return

Former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti is eyeing a potential return to management in the Premier League at the end of the current campaign. The Italian head coach is presently out-of-contract following his dismissal from Bayern Munich during the early phase of the season.

According to The Mirror, the 58-year-old is said to favour a return to management in the English top-flight after having shifted to London earlier in the month.



Paris Saint-Germain have recently been tipped to approach their former manager, should Unai Emery be sacked in the summer, but it appears that the Italian would give first priority to an elite Premier League club.



Chelsea are presently considering the position of Antonio Conte, but they seem to have earmarked former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique as a potential replacement for the 48-year-old.



Meanwhile, Ancelotti is also awaiting a potential response from Arsenal, though the club's hierachy are unlikely to sack Arsene Wenger, who remains committed until the expiry of his contract in June 2019.

