Paris Saint-Germain plot swoop for Manchester United defender

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly eyeing a potential move for Marcos Rojo from Manchester United when the season comes to a close.

The Argentina international has been in-and-out of the United starting lineup since his return from a long-term injury, and Les Parisiens are looking to pounce on the uncertainty over his future.



According to The Sun, Les Parisiens are keen on luring Rojo to the French capital, where he could be reunited with countrymate Angel di Maria as well as several other South American compatriots including Neymar.



The former Sporting star is presently contracted at Old Trafford until the summer of 2019, and manager Jose Mourinho is said to be desperate to have a new deal sorted out with the Argentine in the coming months.



Meanwhile, Rojo has yet to express any dissatisfaction over his limited gametime with the Mancunian giants, and he has recently vowed to push for a regular role with United still competing in three fronts.

