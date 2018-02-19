Jose Mourinho earmarks Real Madrid midfielder as potential Carrick replacement

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly identified Real Madrid's Toni Kroos as the top midfield target for the summer transfer window.





The 28-year-old had previously been on the Red Devils radar during his time with Bayern Munich in 2013, but a deal failed to materialise.



According to The Independent, United are likely to revive their long-term interest in Kroos at the end of the season, and they are confident of sorting out a deal this time around with Los Blancos mulling over a squad overhaul.



Kroos is among a list of experienced players who could be shown the exit door for the right price in the summer, and United see him as the ideal candidate to partner Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba in a three-man midfield.



Manchester City have also been credited with an interest in the German World Cup winner in the past, and they could yet rival for his services in five months' time.



Michael Carrick is due to hang up his boots at the end of the season, and this has intensified United's need for a new central midfielder, considering Marouane Fellaini is also on the way out on a free transfer.





