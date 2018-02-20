Cristiano Ronaldo wants Harry Kane at Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly keen to ply his trade with Harry Kane at Real Madrid from the 2018/19 season and beyond.

The England international has had another top campaign for Tottenham Hotspur this term, contributing 34 goals in just 35 appearances in all competitions.



According to Don Balon, Ronaldo has given the green light to Los Blancos' hierarchy as they seek to push through a club-record move for Kane during the summer transfer window.



Los Blancos president Florentino Perez rewarded Karim Benzema with a contract extension earlier this season, but it appears that the club are now seriously considering his future, having netted just three times in the Spanish La Liga.



Mauricio Pochettino's side are likely to listen to offers in excess of £150m for Kane in the summer, though reports in Spain suggest that the European champions could pay up a world-record £200m fee to acquire his services.



Real Madrid have had a difficult defence of their league title this term, and they are presently 17 points behind leaders Barcelona, though they have an additional game in hand.

