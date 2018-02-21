Arsene Wenger confirms which goalkeeper will start in League Cup final

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that David Ospina will start between the sticks for the League Cup final against Manchester City this weekend. The Colombian is also expected to feature in the last-32 Europa League second-leg versus Ostersund tomorrow.





Ospina has started in four of the Gunners' five outings in the League Cup this season, and speaking in his press conference, Wenger confirmed that the 29-year-old will maintain his position for the Cup final on Sunday.



He said via The Mirror: "It's always a difficult decision but I think they are clear about that. Since the start of the season, it's clear. He played in the whole competition. I have two world-class goalkeepers and I decided from the start on to have clarity in the games they play. I maintain that."



Aside from Ospina, Danny Welbeck is also expected to feature in both outings for the Gunners after having overcome a hip problem earlier in the month. The England international was wary of the 4G pitch during the 3-0 triumph over Ostersund on the road, but he will be expecting a better performance from himself at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

