Petr Cech reacts to big selection call ahead of League Cup final

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has admitted that David Ospina will feature in goal during this weekend's League Cup final against Manchester City at the Wembley Stadium.

The Colombia international has featured in four of the Gunners' five League Cup outings this term, and Arsene Wenger is preferred to stick with the Gunners deputy goalkeeper for the weekend.



In a report covered by Sky Sports, Cech admitted his disappointment of potentially missing out on a League Cup start, having won the competition on three occasions with ex-club Chelsea.



He continued to suggest that it was pre-planned that Ospina would start in the Cup final, he said: "At the start it was clear that it was going to be like that.



"I will be there with the team supporting but I don't expect to play. It is always hard to watch any game from the bench or even from the stand if you are not selected."



Arsene Wenger has failed to guide the club to League Cup success during his 22-year reign with the Gunners, and the Capital outfit will be eyeing their first final triumph in the competition since 1993.

