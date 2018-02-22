Chelsea considering move for Newcastle United captain

Premier League holders Chelsea could reportedly lodge an approach for Newcastle United skipper Jamaal Lascelles at the end of the season

The Magpies have spent most of the campaign at the tail-end of the table, but Lascelles's performances in defence has been one of the positives.



According to Evening Standard, Lascelles' showing has not gone unnoticed among the elite clubs, and Chelsea are weighing up a potential move for his signature in the summer.



Lascelles only committed his long-term future to the Magpies back in October, but the Blues see him as a potential option to lower the overall age of their central defence.



Blues centre-backs Gary Cahill and David Luiz will turn 33 and 31 respectively before the end of 2018, and the Blues are looking to recruit long-term successors for the pair.



Aside from his defensive duties, Lascelles has also been a threat from set-pieces, and he has helped the Magpies gain four points through his headed winners this term.

