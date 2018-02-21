Chelsea, Bayern Munich join hunt for Borussia Dortmund winger

Chelsea and Bayern Munich are reported to have joined the hunt to sign highly-rated Borussia Dortmund Christian Pulisic in the summer.

The United States international is rated as one of the hottest young prospects in the Bundesliga, and he has notched 11 goals in 84 appearances for Dortmund to date.



Liverpool and Manchester United have been among the high-profile clubs credited with an interest for his signature, but according to The Mail, there could be further competition from the likes of Chelsea and Bayern Munich.



Bayern have made it a trend to pursue players from their league rivals over the years and they are aiming to prise another quality talent from Dortmund.



Meanwhile, the Blues are said to be worried about the future of Eden Hazard, who could be the subject of Real Madrid interest at the end of the season.



Chelsea allowed Michy Batshuayi pursue a temporary switch to Dortmund last month, and it is suggested that BvB will want a permanent move for the Belgian included in a potential deal for Pulisic.





