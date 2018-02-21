Antonio Conte sheds light on his Chelsea future

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has shed light on his Chelsea future following Tuesday night's 1-1 draw against Barcelona in the first-leg of the Champions League round of 16.

The Blues were deemed as underdogs prior to the Stamford Bridge encounter, but they put in a strong performance on the night as Willian's 62nd minute opener was equalised by Lionel Messi 13 minutes later.



Speaking after the game, Conte was quizzed on his situation at Chelsea, where he highlighted the club's tendency to change managers under the ownership of Roman Abramovich.



"In 14 years, Chelsea have changed coach 10 times, so they do have a tendency to chop and change here," he is quotes as saying by Mediaset Premium.



Despite this, Conte reiterated that he is committed to the Blues until the summer of 2019, and he will prepared to stay put so long as both him and the club remain content.



"I said very clearly, I have a contract to 2019. I intend to respect it. After that, anything can happen in football. I am happy at Chelsea, but both parties need to be happy," he added.



Chelsea face-off against Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend, and they will be aiming for a victory in order to stay clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

