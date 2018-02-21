Juventus keen to prise away Manchester United defender

Serie A holders Juventus are keen to lure Matteo Darmian back to Turin after a failed approach for his signature last month. The Italy international had been open to pushing through a winter exit from Manchester United, but Jose Mourinho is said to have blocked his departure.

According to Calciomercato, Bianconeri executives Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici remain interested in luring Darmian back to Italy, with Max Allegri keen on reinforce his full-back options.



The former Torino man is capable of slotting into both the right and left-back roles, and he is seen as a potential back-up option with Stephan Lichtsteiner and Kwadwo Asamoah expected to leave the Bianconeri in the summer.



Darmian started the season as the second-choice left-back behind Daley Blind, but he has since found himself in stiff competition with the likes of Luke Shaw and Ashley Young preferred ahead of him.



His agent has already confirmed that a decision would be made at the end of the season with AC Milan, AS Roma and Napoli also credited with an interest in his signature.





