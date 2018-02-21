Thibaut Courtois says agent will listen to any Real Madrid offer

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has clarified that he is not actively seeking a move from Stamford Bridge despite insisting that 'his heart is in Madrid' earlier this month.

The Belgium international spent three seasons on loan with Atletico Madrid between 2011 and 2014 before returning to Chelsea to make his first-team debut.



The 25-year-old has since talked about a future return to Madrid where his children are resided, and he has now suggested that any approach from Los Blancos will be sorted out through his representative.



"I'm not clear about my future, what I said that my heart is in Madrid was misunderstood. I do not think [Real Madrid president] Florentino Perez calls me, he will call my agent and he will listen to him," he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.



Courtois had a fairly quiet game against Barcelona last night, but a defensive lapse allowed Lionel Messi to find the equaliser in a 1-1 draw in the first-leg of the Champions League round of 16.

