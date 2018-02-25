Manchester United plan £80m bid for Serie A midfielder

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring the developments of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic ahead of a proposed move for his services during the summer transfer window.





The 22-year-old has progressed into a top-class performer for the Capital outfit since his move from Genk in 2014, and he has continued his bright form this term with seven goals and two assists in just 23 league appearances.



According to The Record, the Red Devils are expected to track his progress in the next couple of months with Lazio likely to put him up for sale at the end of the season.



The Serbia international has more than two years left on his existing deal, but Lazio are apparently seeking to secure a healthy sum of around £80m through his potential sale in the summer.



United are however not alone in the player's pursuit with Manchester City and Real Madrid said to hold an interest. The Serbian is seen as a potential replacement for veteran Michael Carrick, who is due to hang up his boots in four months' time.

